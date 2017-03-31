Roundup: All the April Fools’ products from Google, Alphabet, and more

With April Fools’ Day falling on a weekend this year, the festivities are occurring slightly earlier. Like last year, we’ll be covering all the gag products and services from Google and Alphabet, as well as the best ones from the rest of the tech industry.

Google Maps Ms. Pac-Man

Google’s first April Fools’ product is the ability to play Ms. Pac-Man in Maps. Available on both desktop and mobile, it does not appear to be live for most of the world. When available, a new pink FAB or map layer will appear and allow users to play Pac-Man anywhere in the world.

After tapping, you will be launched into a retro black facelift of your current locale and street. Game stats are located at the bottom of the screen with controls achieved through swiping. While a rehash of 2015’s joke and a Google Doodle, this classic game never gets old.

Samsung Exynos Yoga Processor

Can’t help but feel that is a slight nod to the rumors of a foldable smartphone from the company later this year.

We are proud to introduce #ExynosYogaProcessor for flexible mobile devices! pic.twitter.com/FrFzHDghbV — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) March 31, 2017

OnePlus Dash Energy

OnePlus makes bold claims, but I’d buy their battery tech-inspired energy drink in a heartbeat if performance was anywhere near as touted:

It’s the end of 8 hours of sleep a day. All you need for a day’s power in half an hour is a single can of Dash Energy.

This is achieved through the DASH Energy Augmentation Component, “a neural performance enhancer that triggers an immediate increase in alertness, energy, and concentration levels.” T-Mobile ONEsie Showcasing their flagship mobile plan and love of magenta, the T-Mobile ONEsie is a smart wearable embedded with sensors, is “Bluetooth enabled,” and doubles as a hotspot. Also, points for being self-aware about fitness wearables:

“Real-time micro monitoring gives you unparalleled access to the detailed bio data you couldn’t possibly need or ever hope to comprehend.”

iFixit Micro Tech Toolkit

With devices getting smaller and smaller, iFixit’s repair solution is to join in on the trend. Their new Micro Tech Toolkit, available for $19.95, shrinks down their Pro Tech Toolkit, but will likely be made obsolete by next year’s Nano Tech Toolkit.

