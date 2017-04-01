YouTube channels with at least 1K subscribers can now officially livestream from mobile

Last month, several YouTubers below the previous 10 thousand subscription requirement noticed that the YouTube mobile app was letting them start livestreams from their smartphones. While nothing was confirmed by YouTube at the time, the company has now updated its website to state that any verified YouTube channel with at least one thousand subscribers is now free to use this feature…

An email is going out right now to YouTube channels with at least one thousand subscribers informing them that they now have access to the feature. Previously, while YouTube allowed almost every channel to livestream from a desktop, mobile was limited to those with over 10 thousand subs.

To make things official, YouTube has updated the livestreaming support page to reflect this change. Now, if you have a YouTube channel and would like to livestream from your mobile device, the only requirements are that your device is running Android 6.0 or iOS 8 and above, have your channel verified, have no livestream restrictions from the previous 90 days, and have over one thousand subscribers.

Thanks for the tip, @YTSecurity!