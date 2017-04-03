Download all the official Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ wallpapers here [Gallery]

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ launched last week, and now it’s landing in the hands of the lucky few who get to check it out before the phone’s street date later this month. Someone over at XDA managed to extract all of the phone’s high-quality wallpapers for our enjoyment…

In the gallery below, you’ll find a total of 18 square wallpapers that should work fine on just about every smartphone out there. As is usual, they’re square 2960 x 2960 resolution.

The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch display, and its bigger brother the S8+ has a slightly-larger 6.2-inch display. In terms of their physical footprint, they’re not much bigger than last year’s models, however. They pack SuperAMOLED, QHD displays at 2960×1440 to truly showcase these wallpapers.

Check them out in the gallery below, and scroll just a bit more to find the download link for the full 214MB high-res download package.

If you want to download the entire package in full resolution, click here.