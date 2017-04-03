Spigen launches Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+ cases available now ahead of launch

Spigen is one of the first major accessory makers to start accepting orders for its new line of Galaxy S8 and S8+ cases guaranteed to fit Samsung’s new devices launching later this month following an official introduction last week.

The new cases include a number of Spigen favourites and some newer offerings, all redesigned specifically for the S8 and S8+ and ready to ship now ahead of the new phones becoming available on April 21st. The new lineup includes both a Galaxy S8 case collection and Galaxy S8+ case collection.

Head below for your first look at the new Spigen Galaxy S8 and S8+ cases available to order now:

Protective Cases

Tough Armor (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+) Spigen’s popular Tough Armor case line gets a reinforced kickstand with the S8 version, making it more durable than the previous generation over repeated use. You’ll also find dual-layer protection made of a TPU body and PC back. Precise cutouts for quick access and raised lips to protect your screen and camera. A slim profile and tactile buttons and military certified protection with Spigen’s Air-Cushion Technology in all corners.

Neo Hybrid (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+)

The Neo Hybrid case now comes with a new herringbone pattern and design. The slim, dual-layer case features a TPU body and PC bumper frame and, like the other protective cases in the lineup, raised lips to protect screen and camera and military certified protection with Spigen’s Air-Cushion Technology in all corners. On the back is the new fingerprint-resistant herringbone pattern.

Rugged Armor (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+)

Spigen’s Rugged Armor case features carbon fiber textures for the ultimate premium look. It also includes a flexible and finger-resistant TPU shell for hassle-free application. In addition, the case features the usual precise cutouts for quick access and raised lips to protect the screen/camera. And military certified protection with Spigen’s Air-Cushion Technology.

Liquid Air Armor (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+)

A lightweight and modern protective case, the Liquid Air Armor for Galaxy S8 is built with a premium, form-fitted TPU layer for slim profile and pocket-friendly design. It features a triangular pattern with a matte surface for fingerprint-resistance and comfort. And again, like the other protective cases in the lineup, features military certified protection with Spigen’s Air-Cushion Technology.

Wallet Style Cases

Slim Armor CS (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+) & Wallet S (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+)

Spigen has two wallet cases in hte lineup, the Slim Armor CS that lets you hold two cards while offering a durable TPU front and PC back for protection. The other wallet case, the Wallet S, features premium synthetic leather with an embedded TPU casing for protection.

It includes three card slots with additional space for storing cash and acts as a built-in kickstand. There is also a beveled, circular opening for quick fingerprint scans and a magnetic strap to keep your phone secure inside.

Clear Cases

Ultra Hybrid (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+) & Ultra Hybrid S (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+)

Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back, as is the Ultra Hybrid S which also features a built-in metal kickstand. And they are protective cases too, with Mil-Grade certified designs and Spigen Air-Cushion Technology in all corners just like its protective case line.

Liquid Crystal (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+)

Another clear case option is the Liquid Crystal. The minimal, transparent design is now available in two color options– clear and black– for the new S8 and S8+.

Glitter Cases

Neo Hybrid Crystal Glitter (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+) & Liquid Crystal Glitter Case (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+)

The Spigen Neo Hybrid Glitter is the second glitter case launched exclusively with the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus case collection! It features the same heavy duty protection as the original Neo Hybrid – but with added shine. Neo Hybrid Glitter offers stylish protection dual-layered protection that offers premium defense from everyday impacts. Showcase your new Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus with a little bit of sparkle!

And the Liquid Crystal Glitter case is also available for S8 and S8+, adding glitter to the popular super-slim clear case.

Minimalistic Cases

Thin Fit (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+) & AirSkin (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+)

Spigen Thin Fit was designed for minimalists that enjoy the look of barely having a case. The Thin Fit is made of a premium polycarbonate (PC), which is the secret to an extremely lightweight and bulk-free casing. The Spigen Thin Fit stays compatible with magnetic car mounts with its space for QNMP and other metal plates. Precise cutouts around the phone’s buttons and features allow for quick access and original click response.

And another great thin option in the lineup, the AirSkin measures only 0.36mm in thickness with a polypropylene shell that makes it easy to get your device in and out. This one includes a frost finish that gives some added fingerprint-resistance and comfort, and cutouts for the buttons mean you’ll keep the original look and feel of the volume and power buttons.

Screen Protectors

Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector (Galaxy S8 | Galaxy S8+)