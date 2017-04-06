PSA: Google Allo’s new Assistant button is now rolling out for everyone

A couple of weeks ago, Google told us on its blog about some new features Allo would soon be getting. Today, Google Allo’s head of product has confirmed to us on Twitter that one of those features, the new button for quick access to Assistant, is now rolling out for everyone.

This button allows you to quickly use Google Assistant in a conversation as shown bellow.

As Google explained:

The Google Assistant can help you share lots of information and content right in your chats, like movie showtimes, YouTube videos, or even pics of cats in hats (because why not?). So today we’re adding a shortcut to make it faster and easier to bring the Google Assistant into chats with friends. Just tap the Google Assistant icon in the compose box and your Assistant is ready to help.

We told you last week that Google Allo could get new ‘quick selfie’ feature, backup & restore, ability to add stickers to photos, and other new features in a forthcoming update. And last month, Google Allo added the ability to share files in group chats.