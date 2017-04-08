This week’s top stories: Our LG G6 & ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA reviews, Android One US rumors, Galaxy S8 & Bixby, new apps & more
In this week’s top stories: Our LG G6 and ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA reviews, Android One US rumors, Galaxy S8 and Bixby, new apps and updates, and much more.
We kick things off this week with the latest Android One US rumor tidbits. Samsung’s new Galaxy S8+ beats out other Android flagships in a battery-life test. We show you how to install Bixby and the Galaxy S8’s new launcher on other Samsung devices. And we give our official LG G6 review and hands-on video.
Android overtakes Windows as the world’s most popular operating system. Updates for Google’s Gboard, Allo, and Waze apps arrive. And we review the ASUS Flip C302CA, an underdog Chromebook that deserves your attention.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Android One US rumor tidbits: Project Fi support, launch candidate phone details, more
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ beats other Android flagships in battery-life test, falls short of iPhone 7 Plus
- Google Daydream doesn’t work on the Galaxy S8 because of course it doesn’t
- Material Design adds new Color tool, guidance on color systems, right-to-left icons, more
- Android now the world’s most popular operating system as it overtakes Windows
Apps |
- PSA: Google Allo’s new Assistant button is now rolling out for everyone
- Download all the official Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ wallpapers here [Gallery]
- Here’s how to install Bixby and the Galaxy S8’s new launcher on other Samsung devices
- Waze for Android Auto is finally on its way as beta testing prepares to kick off
- Gboard 6.2 for Android features a draggable keyboard, rounded keys, GIF suggestions, more
Chrome |
- Review: ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA is an underdog that deserves your attention
- Roku leading the way in streaming TV boxes, with fireTV, Chromecast & Apple TV following