This week’s top stories: Our LG G6 & ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA reviews, Android One US rumors, Galaxy S8 & Bixby, new apps & more

In this week’s top stories: Our LG G6 and ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA reviews, Android One US rumors, Galaxy S8 and Bixby, new apps and updates, and much more.

We kick things off this week with the latest Android One US rumor tidbits. Samsung’s new Galaxy S8+ beats out other Android flagships in a battery-life test. We show you how to install Bixby and the Galaxy S8’s new launcher on other Samsung devices. And we give our official LG G6 review and hands-on video.

Android overtakes Windows as the world’s most popular operating system. Updates for Google’s Gboard, Allo, and Waze apps arrive. And we review the ASUS Flip C302CA, an underdog Chromebook that deserves your attention.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

