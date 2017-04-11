This is how Google Home/Assistant’s new shopping list works [Gallery]

When Google Home launched, it — through Google Assistant — had the ability to take note of your shopping list and drop the information into Google Keep. Yesterday, Google dropped that system in exchange for a new one where and starting today, it’s live for most people…

While having your shopping list and notes in the same app was convenient, and well, just made sense, Google’s new method makes more sense — for them at least. Instead of feeding your shopping list into a Keep list, it adds it to a list built into Google Express, making it easy to order those items for delivery to your door.

For example, adding products such as Oreos shows a shortcut to order that product from Google Express. It’s a nice touch that will certainly come in handy for some, but personally, I’m not a big fan.

The main difference/annoyance with this move is that this implementation requires that users download another app, where they’re more likely to already have Google Keep installed. If users don’t have the Google Express app installed, they see their list via the Chrome browser or a Chrome Custom Tab, depending on where the list is opened from. It would have been nice to see this added directly to the Google app.

Regardless of how you add items to your shopping list (as long as it’s through Assistant, not Now), they will be added to this new collection of lists. One nice aspect of this new functionality is the ability to set up multiple lists and select which one is the default. You can also easily share the list with other users, such as family members. This new functionality should be available for all users starting today.