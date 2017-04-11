Motorola’s new low-end devices leak as 5-inch Moto C and 4,000 mAh C Plus

Motorola is adding more affordable devices to its lineup with the Moto C. Leaked via VentureBeat, the 5-inch device is apparently aimed at “first-time smartphone buyers” and comes in a number of configurations.

Compared to the Moto E3 announced last year, the Moto C features capacitive buttons and adopts a circular camera stack that incorporates the lens and flash. The red model is rather striking and features a curved rear, with the phone also coming in gold, black, and silver.

Like the Moto G5 announced at MWC, the Moto C will come in both a regular model and a ‘Plus’ version. Across the line, there is a 5-inch screen, though the C only has a 854 x 480 resolution, while the C Plus steps up to a more respectable 1280 x 720.

The C Plus is the most powerful device of the trio with a 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage expandable via microSD. Packing a 4G LTE radio, it also has a large 4,000 mAh battery. Lastly, it has an 8-megapixel camera.

Meanwhile, the regular C is mainly differentiated by 3G or 4G connectivity. Both have 2350 mAh batteries and 1GB of RAM, with processors differing between a 32-bit or 64-bit chip. Storage differs from 8 or 16GB depending on model and region. Cameras drop down to 5-megapixels, with a 2-megapixel front-facer.

Launching with Android 7.o Nougat, final pricing and availability are unknown.