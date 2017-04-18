9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G Plus 16GB (unlocked) $160, ZTE Axon 7 64GB $330, SanDisk 128GB Flash Drive $24, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Moto G Plus 16GB Unlocked $160, SanDisk 128GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive $24, more
ZTE Axon 7 64GB LTE Android Smartphone (unlocked) on sale for $330
Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160
Apple AirPort Express Base Station $67 (Reg. $99)
Review: Perfect Apple Watch case for Nike+ bands, 50% off deal
Hands on with the best AirPods accessories
9to5Rewards: A brand new LG G6 [Giveaway]
9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Score a pair of UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speakers for $175 ($300 value)
Anker iPhone 7/Plus cases & screen protectors from $2 Prime shipped
- Anker’s SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker down to $18.50 Prime shipped
- Bestek 4-Outlet Power Strip with 4 USB ports $14, more
- AOC brings new 40-inch Curved 4K Display stateside with a bevy of inputs
- Audio Technica Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable System for $79
- This week’s iTunes $1 HD Rental is Hell or High Water (Reg. $6)
- Nintendo Switch Screen Protector: 2-Pack Anker GlassGuard $7
- Games/Apps: Metroid Prime Federation $23, Uncharted 4 $28, iOS freebies, more
- Relive the entire 24 series plus Live Another Day for $60 in today’s Gold Box
- Amazon’s best-selling FoodSaver Vacuum System is $56.50, today only
- Graco Car Seats, Strollers and more up to 35% off at Amazon for today only
- Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar $1,280 ($219 off, Tax NJ only)
- Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB now $1,740 shipped
- Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $750 shipped
- iPhone SE 16GB in Rose Gold for $160 shipped
- Duet Display for iOS/Mac goes 50% off: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Howler iOS adventure-puzzler free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Hyperburner iOS space racer free (Reg. $3)
- Link Twin iOS puzzler gets very first price drop: $1
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Play your favorite retro games with a Raspberry Pi-powered console
DECCO is an iOS-connected monitor that sends alerts when your child opens a door
Geneva’s Touring S DAB and Bluetooth Radio offers a precision aluminum design
- Crosley’s Limited Edition Star Wars Turntable drops on Record Store Day
- Bose unveils Revolve 360-degree Bluetooth Speaker made from solid aluminum
- PowerUp replaces your MacBook Pro charger and adds much more to the mix
- Candy Crush and Moschino release Jeremy Scott designed apparel collection
- RIVER hopes to be your ultimate mobile power and recharge station
- House of Marley’s Stir It Up sustainably-crafted record player
- Dagadam is the Smart Watch for AI Notifications on iOS and Android
- DJI Phantom 4 Advanced brings updated specs, better camera
- Nintendo Direct Highlights: Splatoon 2, ARMS, Pikmin, new amiibo [Videos]
- Logitech’s new Z537 Bluetooth Speaker System promises to give your Mac booming audio
- The Copenhagen Wheel adds electric motor and smart features to any bicycle
- NBA Playgrounds drops next month for Switch, PS4, Xbox One + new trailers
- Walmart will begin discounting products you choose to pick up in-store
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 debut trailer leaks, watch it right here while you can
- Sony announces super thin $700 e-paper tablet
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy releases in August w/ 10+ hour campaign
- Misfit’s Flare is a low cost fitness tracker that doesn’t skip out on functionality
- Under Armour SpeedForm Record Equipped shoes takes fitness to a new level
- Gorillaz launch new AR/VR app to host largest ever listening party
- The KERUO L7 smart pocket projector puts the big screen in the palm of your hands
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Seagate 8TB External Hard Drive w/ USB 3.0 Hub on sale for $180
GoPro refurbished HERO4 Black 4K Action Cam for just $203
Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10
Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat in two colors $219 shipped
- Logitech Wireless 1080p Security Cam $130
- Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver for $145 shipped
- CVS, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s gift cards up to 20% off
- Hisense 50-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV for $329
- SanDisk’s best-selling 32GB SD Card $10
- Lenovo ThinkPad 11-inch 4GB Chromebook $140
- Jackery QC 20100mAh Power Bank $27, more
- SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card for $33
- JBL Synchros Bluetooth Headphones Refurb for $20
- Vantrue N1 1080p Dash Cam down to $49 shipped
- Eddie Bauer up to 60% off sitewide
- Makita XFD01RW 18V Compact Driver-Drill Kit for under $100
- DEWALT 15A 12-Inch Compound Miter Saw for $185 shipped
- iRobot Roomba 650 Robo Vacuum drops to $300 shipped
- Green Deals: Sun Joe 14A Electric Power Washer $149, more
- Sony2.1-Ch. Soundbar System $139 (30% off)
- Pi Lab Edwin The Duck iOS-Connected Toy $30
- Starbucks is taking 30% off sitewide
- Best Keurig Coffee Makers of 2017
- Char-Broil Classic 3-Burner Gas Grill for just $125
- BeyerDynamic DT 770 Pro headphones for $110 shipped
- PSN Flash Sale from $1.50: Last Of Us, Uncharted, more
- WORX 19-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower $140, more
- LG’s Portable 720p LED Minibeam Projector is down to $305
- Riece and Mūller’s Load eBike is geared for everyday life
- Tom Sawyer Collection free Kindle eBook download (Reg. $10)
- CoBattery iPhone 7 charging case $59 (Orig. $79)
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi Official Teaser released! Watch it now!
- J.Crew Spring must-haves for 30% off, including sale items
- Huawei Honor 8 32GB Android Smartphone $240
- Levi’s is ready for Festival Season w/ 30% off sitewide
- Nvidia hosting Spring Sale for Shield devices, offering up to 66% off select games