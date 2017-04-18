9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G Plus 16GB (unlocked) $160, ZTE Axon 7 64GB $330, SanDisk 128GB Flash Drive $24, more

- Apr. 18th 2017 10:01 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Moto G Plus 16GB Unlocked $160, SanDisk 128GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive $24, more

ZTE Axon 7 64GB LTE Android Smartphone (unlocked) on sale for $330

Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160

Apple AirPort Express Base Station $67 (Reg. $99)

Review: Perfect Apple Watch case for Nike+ bands, 50% off deal

Hands on with the best AirPods accessories

9to5Rewards: A brand new LG G6 [Giveaway]

9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Score a pair of UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speakers for $175 ($300 value)

 

Anker iPhone 7/Plus cases & screen protectors from $2 Prime shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Play your favorite retro games with a Raspberry Pi-powered console

DECCO is an iOS-connected monitor that sends alerts when your child opens a door

Geneva’s Touring S DAB and Bluetooth Radio offers a precision aluminum design

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Seagate 8TB External Hard Drive w/ USB 3.0 Hub on sale for $180

GoPro refurbished HERO4 Black 4K Action Cam for just $203

Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10

Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat in two colors $219 shipped

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

