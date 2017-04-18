Lo leaves ‘Nat & Lo,’ but makes appearance in latest Google Earth behind the scenes video

- Apr. 18th 2017 11:50 am PT

Google Earth nat and lo Nat and friends
View Comments

Following today’s Google Earth revamp announcement, the YouTube channel Nat & Friends, previously Nat & Lo, released a behind the scenes video explaining how Google Earth was created…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

Today’s announcement mainly focused on Google Earth primarily becoming a web app, some updates to its VR experience, and new “Voyager” and “I’m feeling lucky” features to help users explore landmarks around the world.

Nat and Friends’ video, though, focuses less on the announcement and more on how Google captures images of landscapes and then uses them to create a 3D model of the world.

Without giving the entire video away, Google basically flies an airplane back and forth over an area while taking thousands of photographs that are then used to create 3D models. The company also uses satellite imagery to capture images of the globe as a whole. You can watch the entire video below.

Sadly, the name change to the 20% project YouTube channel does mean that one of its co-hosts, Lo, is leaving the project. She is still in this video, but going forward, Nat will mainly be interviewing other departments around Google on her own.

Favorite Gear

Jaybird Freedom Headphones

Jaybird Freedom Headphones

Acessorz USB-C Dock

Acessorz USB-C Dock

Logitech MX Master Mouse

Logitech MX Master Mouse

Guides

Google Earth

Google Earth

View THe Guide

nat and lo

nat and lo

View THe Guide

Nat and friends

Nat and friends

View THe Guide