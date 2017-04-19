Chrome 58 rolling out now to Mac, Windows, and Linux, Touch Bar support not yet available

Chrome 58 is rolling out now to Mac, Windows, and Linux with a number of developer-focused features and security fixes. While this version was supposed to add support for the Touch Bar, it is not yet enabled in the initial release.

In testing as of February in the Canary channel, the Touch Bar keys are quite similar to the function row on Chromebooks and other Chrome OS devices. There are controls for refreshing, as well as moving backwards and forwards in your history. Other shortcuts include quick access to the Omnibox and the ability to bookmark.

Unfortunately, it is not yet live and has been disabled for the initial release of version 58.

Full support of IndexedDB 2.0 allows for better handling of large data sets in the browser. It features new schema management, bulk action methods, and more standardized handling of failures. One minor change allows developers to customize Chrome’s native media control buttons for downloading, full screen, and playback.

The bulk of changes this version are for Progressive Web Apps on Android. PWAs can go completely full screen and hide the status and navigation bar. Getting rid of non-app UI allows for more immersive games, video players, and other rich experiences.

Chrome 58 for desktop is now available, with updates for Android and Chrome OS coming soon.