Casio’s Pro Trek WSD-F20 rugged Android Wear smartwatch is now available for $499

Earlier this year at CES 2017, Casio launched its second rugged Android Wear device, the Pro Trek WSD-F20. Now, this smartwatch is finally available for purchase for $499.

The WSD-F20 comes as a successor to the WSD-F10 offering up Android Wear 2.0 out of the box, as well as some new sensors and a slightly slimmer design. The watch includes a 1.32-inch LCD display which offers up a low-power monochrome power saving mode, as well as GPS for tracking hikes. Since it includes Android Wear 2.0, the watch also supports better offline functionality and better compatibility with iOS devices.

The Pro Trek WSD-F20 offers up a very similar design from Casio’s previous Android Wear device, but with a slightly thinner profile. The overall size on the wrist, though, is a bit larger. As noted in my hands-on from CES, that lends the watch to a more comfortable feel on the wrist. The watch is available now for $499 from retailers such as Amazon in both orange and black.