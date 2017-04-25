Google adds more Indian languages to Translate & Gboard, neural machine translation in Chrome

India is a big market for Google, with the company creating a number of new products specifically for the country. Today, Google released a number of Translate and language-focused updates for Chrome, Search, and more.

First announced last year, neural machine translation now works between English and nine widely used Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam and Kannada.

This new system will result in more accurate results — especially for full sentences — as Google now translates entire sentences at a time, instead of pieces with the older phrase-based system. Translations will also be more natural and feature proper grammar.

These changes are available today on Google Search and Translate’s Android, iOS, and web apps.

Chrome’s built-in Translate feature will now leverage neural machine translation. The Chrome and Translate teams have worked together to bring the same improvements to full-page translations between English and the nine Indian languages above. Google notes that the feature is used on over 150 million pages every single day.

Another related update is to Gboard, with support for 11 new languages in addition to current 11 existing ones. Featuring transliteration support, Google has officially unveiled the new text editing tool spotted in the Gboard beta , as well as more resizing options.

Lastly, Google Search now has a built-in Rajpal & Sons Hindi dictionary added in partnership with the Oxford University Press.