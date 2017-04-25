Google adds more Indian languages to Translate & Gboard, neural machine translation in Chrome

India is a big market for Google, with the company creating a number of new products specifically for the country. Today, Google released a number of Translate and language-focused updates for Chrome, Search, and more.
First announced last year, neural machine translation now works between English and nine widely used Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam and Kannada.
This new system will result in more accurate results — especially for full sentences — as Google now translates entire sentences at a time, instead of pieces with the older phrase-based system. Translations will also be more natural and feature proper grammar.
These changes are available today on Google Search and Translate’s Android, iOS, and web apps.
Chrome’s built-in Translate feature will now leverage neural machine translation. The Chrome and Translate teams have worked together to bring the same improvements to full-page translations between English and the nine Indian languages above. Google notes that the feature is used on over 150 million pages every single day.
Lastly, Google Search now has a built-in Rajpal & Sons Hindi dictionary added in partnership with the Oxford University Press.