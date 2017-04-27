Unboxing: Here’s everything that comes with the BlackBerry Keyone

This morning, TCL announced that the BlackBerry Keyone will be making its way to the US and Canada starting on May 31st. Although you might not be able to order the handset just yet, we do have a unit in hand. Here’s a quick slideshow showing you the unboxing experience of the Keyone’s retail packaging…

The Keyone’s box is clean and simple with nothing but the smartphone’s name embossed on the top of the lid. Directly underneath the lid is the Keyone. The only plastic on the device can be found on the back, directing users on how to insert their SIM and microSD cards.

Under the phone, there is a box that includes documentation on the Keyone, some of the pre-installed software, and a SIM card tray eject tool. Lastly, the bottom compartment which has the BlackBerry logo on it includes three accessories: an AC power adaptor, USB-A to USB-C power and data transfer cable, and a pair of BlackBerry-branded wired headphones.

If you would like to know more about the BlackBerry Keyone, you can check out our hands-on with the smartphone or head on over to BlackBerry’s website. Make sure to keep an eye on 9to5Google as we will have our full review of the Keyone coming soon.

