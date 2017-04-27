I wish Samsung would mass-produce this Galaxy S8 with a completely transparent back [Video]

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are two of the best-looking smartphones on the market today, showing just how far we’ve come with handheld electronic design. Back in the day, though, we had the epic looking design trend of making a transparent casing, showing off the circuit boards and components that made your device run. Now, YouTuber JerryRigEverything has taken his Galaxy S8 and produced that same effect, and it looks amazing…

The best gifts for Android users

Over the course of about an hour, Zack from JerryRigEverything removed the color from the back of his Orchid Grey Galaxy S8, leaving just Samsung’s logos and a completely clear back panel. He does this by first removing the entire back panel of the device, which instantly kills the warranty if you happen to be thinking about trying this yourself. From there, he used very strong paint thinner to remove the colored coating and the lamination underneath to remove all of the coloration and product a completely clear panel.

From there the phone is good to go, but you won’t be able to see much of the circuit boards underneath if you leave it like that. To do that, you’ll need to ditch the wireless charging module as well as cut off a small portion of the plastic around the speaker module. These steps aren’t necessary, but they certainly help with the overall look.

Of course, this project doesn’t come without downsides. First off, the phone’s warranty is gone the moment you take off the rear panel. Then, there’s the fact that you’ll lose wireless charging and the IP68 water/dust resistance. On the bright side, though, this project doesn’t cost anything aside from a bit of time and the cost of paint thinner. The process can be seen in its entirety in the video below.