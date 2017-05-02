YouTube now lets you officially opt-in to its revamped Material Design interface

Over the last year, YouTube has been A/B testing a revamped interface on the web for some users. An official preview of that Material design, along with its dark theme, is now available for all users to enable and test.

As Google explains, the new YouTube focuses on simplicity, consistency, and beauty:

Simplicity: The only thing you should be concerned about is watching the content you love. The new design is clean and fresh, thanks to the removal of visuals that can distract from your browsing or watching experience. We’re focused on making the content shine! Consistency: The new design is aligned across Google platforms, including the YouTube mobile app, while still providing the features you know and love. Beauty: We strive to combine beauty and purpose to create an effortless experience.

This new interface is built using the Polymer framework. Besides speed, Google notes that it will allow for “quicker feature development from here on out.” The dark theme is one of the first features and aims to “cut down on glare and let you take in the true colors of the videos you watch.”

To enable the Material interface, head to youtube.com/new and follow the instructions.

If you don’t like the new design due to stability issues or other bugs, revert back to the old interface by tapping your profile icon in the top bar and clicking on “Restore classic YouTube” at the bottom.