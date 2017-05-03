Nvidia’s Shield preview program offers updated software early to eager Shield TV owners

- May. 3rd 2017 8:05 am PT

Nvidia generally keeps up with what its customers ask for and what Google is putting out for Android in general, which means that the company pushes a lot of updates. Now, Nvidia has announced a new program for Shield owners who want to live on the edge and get early access to the latest software.

The Shield Preview Program pushes upcoming software updates to registered Shield owners a bit early to allow those users to give Nvidia feedback on new features, performance, and more. To sign up, users simply need to have an account on Nvidia’s forums and provide information on their device including the serial number and product ID.

Once enrolled, users should start seeing updates depending on the device they’re using. Shield TV owners will get the most benefit out of this program, but Shield Tablet owners will also eventually see early updates through it.

The SHIELD Preview Program provides early access to upcoming SHIELD Experience Upgrade software before it is made broadly available. Members of the program gain early access to features and improvements on their SHIELD as well as access to private discussion forums to tell us what you think.

If you own an Nvidia Shield device you can sign up for the Shield Preview Program now on Nvidia’s website.

