How to change the BlackBerry Keyone’s recent apps screen layout

Out of the box, the BlackBerry Keyone has a very stock Android look and feel, albeit with some small tweaks. Other than the added BlackBerry security features and applications, one of the biggest differences of the Keyone compared to the stock Android interface is the recent app section’s layout. Thankfully, there is a way to change it…

Out of the box, when you tap on the recent apps button, you’ll see all of your recently opened applications laid out in different sized squares scattered around the display. This can be a bit of a nuisance when trying to find a specific app. This default layout is called “Masonry.”

The other options that are made available to you are called “tiles”, which is similar to Masonry except with squares that are of the same size, and “Rolodex” which displays the apps stacked on top of each other just like in stock Android.

How to change the BlackBerry Keyone’s recent apps layout: