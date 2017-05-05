Moto Z2 Play reported to effectively ditch the best part of the Moto Z Play, its battery life

Battery life is something we simply never have enough of. Motorola, though, seemed to solve that problem last year with the Moto Z Play, which could easily get through multiple days on a single charge, thanks to a huge internal power pack. However, it’s looking like the Moto Z2 Play is unfortunately going to ditch the generous battery capacity…

The best gifts for Android users

The original Moto Z Play packed conservative specifications with the Snapdragon 625 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and a 1080p display. That combined with a huge 3,510 mAh battery added up to an insane 50-hour battery life claim that the phone actually lived up to. It resulted in a slightly chunkier phone for sure, but it was a very smart move that a lot of users enjoyed.

According to Evan Blass (via VentureBeat), Motorola is ditching the large battery this year with the Moto Z2 Play. Instead of a slightly thicker phone with a long-lasting battery, the Z2 Play will reduce the thickness by about 1mm (from just under 7mm) and reduce the weight by 20g. By doing so, the phone will be left with a 3,000 mAh battery. That cuts the battery estimate from 50 hours to just 30, which is certainly disappointing.

The Z2 Play will, thankfully, keep the same power-sipping specs with the Snapdragon 626 at 2.2GHz and 1080p display, although the RAM will be boosted to 4GB (with double the storage at 64GB). Blass also details that the Moto Z2 Play will offer a 12MP rear camera with better low-light capabilities instead of the 16MP sensor on last year’s unit, and will retain the same basic 5MP front facing shooter.

It’s disappointing to see Moto go this route with the Z2 Play, but obviously, we’ll have to wait for its release to see how it measures up. Motorola/Lenovo are expected to release the Z2 Play alongside the rest of the Moto Z2 family later this year.