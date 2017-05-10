Xiaomi set to launch Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4X in Mexico

Xiaomi has long been considering a launch in the United States, but now it’s certain that the US won’t be the first country in North America to see the Chinese company’s handsets. Today, Xioami announced (via CNET) its entry into the Mexican market…

Specifically, Xiaomi is planning to launch two handsets in Mexico: Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 4X. The former will start at 5,499 Mexican pesos (roughly $296), while the Redmi 4X will start at 3,999 Mexican pesos (roughly $209). Both will go on sale beginning at the end of this month.

Both phones are low-to-mid range handsets, offering modest specs at a modest pricetag. As is evident thanks to their prices, the Redmi Note 4 is the slighly more powerful model of the two, while the Redmi 4X is certainly on the low end. Those in Mexico will be able to buy both handsets in Best Buy, Coppel and Sam’s Club stores.

For now, it seems the company’s US launch is still on pause. Other Chinese OEMs have struggled in the US market, and it certainly didn’t help that former Google executive Hugo Barra announced earlier this year that he was leaving Xiaomi after several years at the company.

In recent notable hardware launches, Xiaomi announced the top-of-the-line Mi 6, which runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset. That phone also packs 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, a 12MP rear dual-camera setup, and a 3,350 mAh battery.

