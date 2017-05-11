Android Wear’s latest luxury smartwatch, the MontBlanc Summit, now available for $890+

Android Wear may not be the top operating system for wearables, but as far as hardware goes, it has some of the best options available. Android Wear choices include a handful of luxury watches, such as the TAG Heuer Connected and now, the MontBlanc Summit.

The MontBlanc Summit is a premium smartwatch in just about every sense of the word, with premium materials such as a stainless steel casing and crown as well as a premium calfskin leather band. Other, pricier models are available with titanium builds and alligator leather straps. Some models do ship with rubber straps, but only to offer some brighter colors.

Like most other Android Wear devices, the Summit offers the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 4GB of storage, 512MB of RAM, and of course, Android Wear 2.0. Unfortunately, it doesn’t bring NFC or LTE to the table, which is a bit disappointing considering what Android Wear 2.0 can do with those features.

Nonetheless, the Summit looks like a pretty solid option for those who have the extra cash to pick it up. Retail outlet Mr. Porter has a two-week exclusive on sales for the watch, but after that, it will be available at any outlets that offer MontBlanc products worldwide.