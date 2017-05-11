Does the Gear S3 w/ Tizen make you more inclined to explore other Tizen products? [Poll]

Today a new report came out that showed that as of Q1 of 2017, Samsung’s Tizen OS now has a larger market share than Google’s Android Wear. Although Tizen is still well below Apple’s 57% market share with watchOS, it does show that a majority of Android users who want to a smartwatch are turning to Samsung. Do you think this amount of popularity will eventually get people to try out other Tizen-powered products?

Android Wear, on paper, should be the most ideal wearable OS as there are mutliple watches of different styles that run the software and it is compatible with all Android and iOS smartphones. Unfortunately, especially before the release of Android Wear 2.0, Tizen just offers a smoother user experience.

The main issue with Tizen is that it is only available on a limited number of devices. In the US, the OS is known for running on the line of Samsung Gear smartwatches. While there are Tizen-powered smartphones, they’re sold mainly overseas and in developing markets.

So, what do you think of Tizen OS? Do you think you would try out other Tizen products because of the success of the OS in watch form? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!