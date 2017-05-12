The latest Google Phone update lets a cat or dog show you how to answer phone calls

Google loves putting easter eggs in its various apps and services and through the years, we’ve seen some pretty spectacular ones. Today, a new easter egg has been discovered in the latest version of Google’s Phone application for Android.

Google Phone 9.0 brings along some hints at Android O and upcoming features as we reported a few weeks ago, but it also brings along a pretty hilarious easter egg — “Paw Mode.”

As first discovered by Android Police, this easter egg, once enabled, shows users how to answer an incoming phone call with the paw of a cat or a dog. It’s a pretty hilarious little addition the first time you see it, but it actually is a pretty good way to show novice users how to use Google’s unique answer method.

To enable this on your phone, you only need to perform a couple of quick steps. First, ensure you’re running version 9.0 or later of the Google Phone application. After that, simply open the dialer and punch in *#*#729#*#* to enable the hidden mode.