Will HTC’s ‘Edge Sense’ tech actually be useful, or is it just a pointless gimmick? [Poll]

One of the long-time rumored features of the upcoming HTC U 11 is something that we are now calling “Edge Sense.” Theoretically, the metal frame of the handset will be pressure sensitive and will trigger different actions when squeezed. Do you think this Edge Sense technology will actually be useful?

Earlier today we saw a hands-on video that shows off the Edge Sense technology. When setting it up, users can squeeze the HTC U 11 and see how much pressure is noticed by the handset. From there, users can program the squeezing of the phone’s edges to launch applications, trigger the camera’s shutter button, or even launch the Google Assistant.

While this is the first time we have seen an OEM add pressure sensitivity to the frame of a handset, it isn’t the first time we have seen a company use physical characteristics of the smartphone to launch other actions. For example, Honor and Huawei for awhile now have been able to use the fingerprint sensor to pull down the notification tray with a simple swipe. People loved this feature so much that Google made it a core functionality within stock Android.

So, do you think HTC’s “Edge Sense” technology will be useful? If so, do you see other OEMs copying it in the future? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!