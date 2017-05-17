Google for Jobs uses machine learning to help you find a job from multiple services through a Google Search

It can be tough to find a job that’s right for you, and employers face similar problems with trying to find talented potential employees. Today at I/O 2017, Google announced Google for Jobs, a way for job seekers to find jobs in their area.

Google for Jobs is not a new product per say, but rather an extension of Google Search that can pull information from other job platforms and present them in one space for job seekers. It works in a pretty simple way. Users simply go to Google and search for a specific type of job, retail jobs for example.

When searching “retail jobs” in Google, users will be presented with location-relevant information for available jobs, which will present options that fit that search. From there, the user can narrow down the field by category, title (which are “clustered” by machine learning), date posted, type (full-time, part-time, etc), and further.

Google pulls in information for this tool through services such as LinkedIn, Facebook, CareerBuilder, Monster, Glassdoor, and others at launch, with even more being added over time. While this isn’t a tool most people will use day-to-day, it should absolutely come in handy for those who are actively on the hunt for new employment.