Kotlin is now an officially-supported programming language for Android

Google has today announced at I/O 2017 that Kotlin, a programming language developed by JetBrains, will be officially supported on Android. That makes Kotlin the third language fully supported for Android devlopment, in addition to Java and C++.
Google says that Kotlin is “a brilliantly designed, mature language that we believe will make Android development faster and more fun.”
More details at JetBrains’ website:
Today, at the Google I/O keynote, the Android team announced first-class support for Kotlin. We believe this is a great step for Kotlin, and fantastic news for Android developers as well as the rest of our community. We’re thrilled with the opportunities this opens up.
For Android developers, Kotlin support is a chance to use a modern and powerful language, helping solve common headaches such as runtime exceptions and source code verbosity. Kotlin is easy to get started with and can be gradually introduced into existing projects, which means that your existing skills and technology investments are preserved.