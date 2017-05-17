Kotlin is now an officially-supported programming language for Android

Google has today announced at I/O 2017 that Kotlin, a programming language developed by JetBrains, will be officially supported on Android. That makes Kotlin the third language fully supported for Android devlopment, in addition to Java and C++.

Google says that Kotlin is “a brilliantly designed, mature language that we believe will make Android development faster and more fun.”

More details at JetBrains’ website: