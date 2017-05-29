LG reportedly working with Qualcomm on the Snapdragon 845 for the LG G7

LG had a tough choice to make with the LG G6. With the Snapdragon 835 tied up in the Galaxy S8, the company needed to either wait or release with last year’s hardware. I think it made the right choice going with the Snapdragon 821, but it puts a glaring difference between the G6 and S8 on paper. Now, LG seems to be working to make sure this doesn’t happen next year as the company is apparently collaborating with Qualcomm on the Snapdragon 845.

According to reports out of Korea, LG will be using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon next-gen chip, likely called the Snapdragon 845, in the LG G7. The report claims that the two companies started work on the development in early May with the chipset being based on a 7nm manufacturing process. Further, the 845 is expected to be up to 30% more efficient than the current Snapdragon 835.

Of course, this isn’t the first we’re hearing about Qualcomm working on the Snapdragon 845, as the company has previously been reported to be working with Samsung to produce that same chipset for next year’s Galaxy S9. Obviously, it’s unclear at this point which phone will bring the chipset to the market first, but it will be nice to see both phones on a level playing field yet again.

Traditionally, LG and Samsung flagships have used the same processor (i.e. LG G5 and Galaxy S7 with the Snapdragon 820), so this year’s difference surely had an effect on at least some potential LG G6 buyers.

It’s still unknown what improvements the Snapdragon 845 will bring outside of efficiency, but more power and a focus on VR/AR technology are certainly expected.