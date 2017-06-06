Is Essential’s 360-degree camera compelling, or would you rather get a standalone? [Poll]

Several days ago, Andy Rubin officially unveiled the smartphone that his new startup, Essential, had developed. What Rubin believes will make the handset stand out is its ability to add accessories via magnetic pogo pins, such as a 360-degree camera. Do you think the 360-degree camera is compelling enough to purchase the phone alongside it rather than a standalone camera?

Today, we got our first look at the footage from the Essential 360-degree camera. The five different videos, all of which are in a playlist embedded below, are taken in various settings that range from a loud concert in a dark environment to someone walking with the camera around San Fransisco.

For the size of the camera, the footage looks fine, but it still doesn’t look as good as the content that comes from other standalone cameras such as Samsung’s Gear 360. The added benefit of the Essential camera is that it is small and relies mostly on your phone which typically has more power for processing the 360-degree photos and videos.

So, would you purchase the Essential phone so that you could use the 360-degree camera or would you rather buy a standalone device? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!