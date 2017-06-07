Some Pixel users reporting bug that prevents Google searches on Pixel Launcher

With increasing frequency, a number of Pixel and Pixel XL owners are encountering a bug with the Pixel Launcher and its capability to quickly search Google from the shortcut. This issue seems to completely disable the ability to use the Google Search pill to perform any sort of query.

Nintendo Switch

Those with the issue note that their search history does not load upon pressing the pill to expand it. Additionally, suggestions do not load as users enter a query nor does it actually complete a search after hitting enter.

Device reboots appear to completely alleviate the bug for some, though others report that the issue quickly returns. Other users suggest stopping the Pixel Launcher and the Google app to solve the problem.

The issue appears to have arisen over the past few days and is picking up in frequency. However, it’s unclear whether the issue correlates to a recent update to the Pixel Launcher that made a slight tweak to the appearance of the Search pill.

It’s also possible that the issue is due to a bug in the Google app that handles the search rather than the Pixel Launcher itself. That app was updated to version 7.3 just this Monday.

We have yet to encounter this specific bug ourselves on several Pixel and Pixel XL devices running both Android 7.1.2 and the O Preview.

If you have the issue, be sure to comment below with the version number of your Pixel Launcher and Google app.