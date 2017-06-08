Android O will be version 8.0, confirmed by Android Developer Preview 3

Android Developer Preview 3 started rolling out today, and while there aren’t that many user-facing changes, the latest beta version of Android O did confirm that this upcoming version will be number 8.0.0…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

As you can see from the photo above, with the third Android Developer Preview, the Android version jumps to 8.0.0. In the previous preview builds, the area was just labeled simply as “O.”

The current stable version of Android, as found on Google’s Pixel smartphones, is Android 7.1.2. As this next version of the mobile operating system is getting an entirely new name, O, it makes sense that Google would also bump it up to the next full number.

For the full list of changes hitting Pixel and Nexus devices with this third Developer Preview, make sure to head on over to our post which is being constantly updated as we find new things.