Google Maps now showing internal layouts of subway stations on mobile & desktop

One of the benefits of using Google Maps is being able to easily navigate cities that might be unfamiliar. For the most part, though, Maps and other GPS technologies only help you navigate public and some private streets and roads, but becomes useless when you enter a building. However, slowly but surely, Google Maps has been adding internal specs for public buildings, and now it appears to be adding the layouts of major subway stations.

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

First noticed by a user on Reddit, by adding the transit layer onto their view of New York City, they were able to see the internal layout of Pennsylvania Station. Another commentator on the post was able to reproduce it for stations in Shinjuku, Tokyo Central, Yokohama, Osaka, and Tanukikoji.

Although Google Maps is now showing the layout of these subway stations, it doesn’t add any additional details. So while you’re able to see the physical structures of the building and the train platforms, you won’t be able to see where ticket stands or food vendors might be located.

Google has yet to make any formal announcement about these additions to Maps. As they are not showing up for everyone and not every subway station’s layout has been added yet, it would appear that Google is still working on this update. Hopefully, when finished, there will be added details to help users navigate once inside these stations.