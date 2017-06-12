BlackBerry acknowledges Keyone display separation issues, ‘examining’ a potential fix

Despite some initial issues with performance, BlackBerry’s Keyone is a pretty fantastic smartphone. Last week, though, it was revealed through a durability test that the Keyone has a fairly serious issue — there’s nothing holding down the display. Now, the company is responding to that problem.

BlackBerry sent a statement to CrackBerry Kevin, founder of CrackBerry.com which was posted on the site’s forums. The statement highlights TCL’s track record of building solid smartphones, as well as the strong build quality and materials in the Keyone (which is definitely great).

The company then confirms that it is aware of the separation issue, but downplays things just a bit stating that only a handful of customers worldwide have reported the problem.

Further, BlackBerry says that it is “actively examining” additional measures to prevent the display from separating from the phone’s body. Essentially, the company is looking into adding adhesive where there currently is none.

Mid-cycle hardware revisions are nothing out of the ordinary, so it’s likely that Keyone units sold in the coming months will start implementing that fix. For users who do run into the problem, BlackBerry encourages them to get in contact for a warranty replacement.