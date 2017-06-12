BlackBerry acknowledges Keyone display separation issues, ‘examining’ a potential fix

Despite some initial issues with performance, BlackBerry’s Keyone is a pretty fantastic smartphone. Last week, though, it was revealed through a durability test that the Keyone has a fairly serious issue — there’s nothing holding down the display. Now, the company is responding to that problem.
BlackBerry sent a statement to CrackBerry Kevin, founder of CrackBerry.com which was posted on the site’s forums. The statement highlights TCL’s track record of building solid smartphones, as well as the strong build quality and materials in the Keyone (which is definitely great).
The company then confirms that it is aware of the separation issue, but downplays things just a bit stating that only a handful of customers worldwide have reported the problem.
Further, BlackBerry says that it is “actively examining” additional measures to prevent the display from separating from the phone’s body. Essentially, the company is looking into adding adhesive where there currently is none.
Mid-cycle hardware revisions are nothing out of the ordinary, so it’s likely that Keyone units sold in the coming months will start implementing that fix. For users who do run into the problem, BlackBerry encourages them to get in contact for a warranty replacement.
TCL Communication has a long-standing track record of delivering high-quality devices to our customers around the world, and the BlackBerry KEYone is no different. To ensure the highest quality in the BlackBerry KEYone, we used strong, durable premium materials and conducted rigorous stress tests on the device throughout the product development cycle to meet the real life use standards our customers demand. While the BlackBerry KEYone is being met with great enthusiasm, we are aware of the concerns around potential display separation on the device. Out of the thousands of BlackBerry KEYone smartphones that have been shipped and sold globally, only a very small handful of customers have reported this kind of issue.
Our teams are actively examining additional adhesive measures that might further strengthen and eliminate any possibility of display separation occurring. If a customer does experience this however, they’re encouraged to contact us for a device warranty replacement.