Motorola announces the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus w/ improved specs and metal builds

Lenovo subsidiary Motorola has today announced the latest in its annual lineup of affordable smartphones, the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus. The two handsets are yet another $100-$200 budget offering from the company, mostly just building on last year’s Moto E3 with improved specs and new metal designs…

Both phones are a pretty drastic departure from the Moto E3. The Moto E3 still had the Motorola dimple on its rear side, a pill-shaped camera housing, and a metal edge design that resembled Moto X devices (and the Nexus 6) of years past. This year’s Moto E devices have a circular camera design that aligns with the rest of Moto’s phones, hardware home buttons, and all-metal builds.

The Moto E4 is obviously the lower-end model of the two, featuring a 5-inch 1280×720 display and a quad-core 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 2,800 mAh removable battery. On the camera front, you’re going to get a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. And as for software, the phone is shipping with Android 7.1 Nougat.

The Moto E4 Plus is the slightly-improved model, bringing an external design that’s also metal but seems to borrow from the latest Moto G lineup. The E4 Plus has a 5.5-inch 1280×720 display at 267ppi, a quad-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB of storage, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery. There are also improved cameras: a 13MP main shooter and a 5MP front camera. The E4 Plus also runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

As Moto says in its press release, “there’s no shortage of value-tier smartphones in today’s market.” That remains true with the addition of these two. Moto E4 will run you $129.99 (and will also become available later as an Amazon Prime Exclusive Phone), while the Moto E4 Plus will start at $179.99. You can learn more about the phones at Moto’s website.