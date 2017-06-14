Which third-party launcher do you want to have native access to Google Now? [Poll]

Custom launchers are one of the best ways that users can take full advantage of Android’s open ecosystem. Without having to modify their smartphones, users can simply install a third-party launcher and change up the look of their device. Today, Nova Launcher received an update which makes it even better with native Google Now built-in. What other launchers should have this functionality?

What makes Google Now so great is the plethora of information that it provides. And in the Google Now and Pixel Launchers, you can just swipe to the left of the homescreen to gain access to it. As third-party launchers could only introduce weird swiping gestures to launch Now, it just wasn’t as accessible.

Thanks to a change on Google’s end, Nova Launcher has found a way to add Google Now without requiring the handset to be rooted first. If you would like to know more about this workaround and possibly download everything needed to make it work, you can read our full post here.

So, what other launchers do you wish came with native access to Google Now? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!