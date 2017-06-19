Google Play Music adds new ‘exclusive’ radio station for Samsung Galaxy S8

Back in April, Google and Samsung announced a partnership that provides Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners with several Play Music exclusives. The latest — a personalized playlist of new music — is beginning to rollout, though it does not appear to be stringently locked down to Samsung devices.

Over the last week, Galaxy S8 owners began noticing a new pop-up introducing “New Release Radio”:

Listen to brand new music, personalized to your tastes and listening history—with new recommendations every day.

Updated daily, New Release functions as any other station in Play Music with the option to save and store tunes offline. There are approximately seven artists in the station, with the selection getting updated daily.

Despite being listed as a “Samsung Exclusive” — and one presumably tied down to the newest Galaxy S8 — other Samsung devices are encountering the pop-up. Furthermore, the station is accessible by directly visiting this URL on a desktop browser.

Update: According to Google, the playlist is available on any Samsung device activated after March 29th.

Upon adding to your library, the station will appear in Play Music on any mobile device under Music library > Stations.

Samsung’s partnership with Google also raises the Play Music upload cap from 50,000 songs to 100,000, a three-month trial with YouTube Red access, and Bixby integration for the app.