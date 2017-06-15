LG V30 reportedly coming in August, LG G7 to land in January, both w/ OLED displays

LG still isn’t the first name that comes to mind with Android smartphones, but the company has been doing a pretty solid job over the past several months with its new releases. Today, a new report is claiming that LG is preparing to launch its next set of Android smartphones, the LG V30 and LG G7, a bit earlier than usual.

The Investor reports that LG is planning an August launch for the LG V30, a little over a month earlier than the LG V20’s launch last year. The V30 is expected to be the company’s first flagship device with an OLED display, but with a unique twist. Like other V-series devices, the V30 will offer a second display, but rumors pin that display as being one that slides out from under the standard display to offer functions like a keyboard, contextual-buttons, search results, and more.

On the other hand, LG’s standard G-series flagship is expected to see an even earlier release. While the G6 launched in March, the G7 may be coming as early as January if this report turns out to be true. It’s unclear what the G7 will bring to the table, but the phone is expected to be one of the first to offer the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

This accelerated timetable is, presumably, a move to give LG’s devices an advantage over Samsung’s releases, which generally debut in March/April and September.