Google Play Music making New Release Radio available to all

The station uses machine learning to select singles and album releases from the past two weeks based on your listening history and musical preferences. It’s a really quick way to check out all-new music that’s tailored just for you.

As mentioned, anyone can listen to New Release Radio including those who use the free, ad-supported portion of Google Play Music. When you launch the music streaming service either on the web or within the app, you should see the new radio. If you don’t, simply search for New Release Radio, and it should pop up. You can also navigate straight to the radio with this link.

