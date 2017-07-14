Ring accessory for Pokémon GO Plus arriving in Japan tomorrow

As this summer marks the one-year anniversary of Pokémon GO, we’ve seen lots of updates running up to the first official live event taking place in Chicago on July 22. Now, a new accessory for the Pokémon GO Plus will reportedly arrive tomorrow…

As reported by Eurogamer, The Pokémon Go Plus Ring Accessory should launch tomorrow in Japan for an affordable 400 yen (about $3.50) and will clip onto the Plus. There’s been no official news about the accessory or details about a worldwide release for now.

The main benefit of the ring accessory seems to be the ability to wear it on the inside of your hand and be able to use it without raising your wrist and pressing it with your other hand. In case you haven’t used the GO Plus accessory, here’s how Nintendo describes it:

The Pokémon GO Plus is a small device that lets you enjoy Pokémon GO while you’re on the move and not looking at your smartphone

The device connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth low energy and notifies you about events in the game, such as the appearance of a Pokémon nearby using an LED and vibration

The Pokémon GO Plus will begin to blink and vibrate whenever you’re within range of a PokéStop; Press the Pokémon GO Plus button to search the PokéStop for items; If you find any items, they’ll immediately be added to your inventory

When a Pokémon is near, the light on the Pokémon GO Plus will flash; It will also flash and vibrate when you pass a PokéStop;

Once a Pokémon is close, press the button on the Pokémon GO Plus to throw a Poké Ball ;The Pokémon GO Plus will flash and vibrate to let you know if you were successful in catching the Pokémon

The Pokémon GO team also recently announced more live events scheduled for this summer in Europe and Japan. Pokémon GO for Android is a free download on the Play Store.

