Samsung working to recover 157 tons of scrap material from recalled Note 7s

Following one of the biggest consumer electronics recalls in recent memory, Samsung is sitting on quite a lot of Galaxy Note 7 units. So many, in fact, that protestors have even gone up against the company demanding answers on its plans for the waste. Among other ongoing efforts, Samsung has today revealed what it plans to do with a lot of those leftover Notes.

The best gifts for Android users

Samsung, via Reuters, has today announced that it plans to mine the leftover Galaxy Note 7 units to recover over 157 tons of rare metals from those devices to use in other phones. That includes salvaging metals such as copper, gold, and silver from components that cannot be reused.

As for those components that can be reused on other devices, Samsung intends to salvage things such as the camera module, chips, and even the displays for use in repairs or sales. All of this is being done to reduce the environmental impact of disposing of the recalled smartphones.

Samsung is, of course, also selling some of these recalled devices as the Galaxy Note Fan Edition for certain markets. That along with this recycling effort keeps the company’s previous promise of dealing with the recall’s aftermath in the most environmentally friendly way possible.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!