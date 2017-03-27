Samsung confirms it will sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units, details recycling for other units

Following the demise of the Galaxy Note 7, we’ve heard multiple rumors stating that the phone would make a return in the form of a refurbished and safe device. Today, Samsung has officially confirmed that it plans to do this along with detailing plans to recycle remaining Note 7 inventory.

First, as previously rumored, Samsung will open up sales of the Galaxy Note 7 as a refurbished device or as rental devices “where applicable.” The company has not confirmed any locations where the phone may go on sale in this state, but it’s likely that this would be in emerging markets. Sales in each region will be “dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand.”

Along with that, Samsung will also be recycling the components of Note 7 units in two ways. First, the company will remove salvageable components from those units such as camera modules and semiconductors for use by other companies and for use in test sample production. Other components of the phone, such as copper, nickel, gold, and silver will be extracted by eco-friendly companies that specialize in that process for later use.

This all comes in response to protests regarding Samsung’s handling of the millions of unused Note 7 units which was spearheaded by organizations at MWC earlier this year. Obviously, it’s great to see Samsung acting responsibly these leftover devices, and we hope the company will share more details soon on where refurbished devices will be sold and for what price.