Samsung confirms it will sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units, details recycling for other units

Following the demise of the Galaxy Note 7, we’ve heard multiple rumors stating that the phone would make a return in the form of a refurbished and safe device. Today, Samsung has officially confirmed that it plans to do this along with detailing plans to recycle remaining Note 7 inventory.
First, as previously rumored, Samsung will open up sales of the Galaxy Note 7 as a refurbished device or as rental devices “where applicable.” The company has not confirmed any locations where the phone may go on sale in this state, but it’s likely that this would be in emerging markets. Sales in each region will be “dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand.”
Along with that, Samsung will also be recycling the components of Note 7 units in two ways. First, the company will remove salvageable components from those units such as camera modules and semiconductors for use by other companies and for use in test sample production. Other components of the phone, such as copper, nickel, gold, and silver will be extracted by eco-friendly companies that specialize in that process for later use.
This all comes in response to protests regarding Samsung’s handling of the millions of unused Note 7 units which was spearheaded by organizations at MWC earlier this year. Obviously, it’s great to see Samsung acting responsibly these leftover devices, and we hope the company will share more details soon on where refurbished devices will be sold and for what price.
Samsung to Set the Principles to Recycle of Returned Galaxy Note7 Devices in an Environmentally Friendly Way
Samsung Electronics has established three principles to ensure that Galaxy Note 7 devices are recycled and processed in an environmentally-friendly manner.
First, devices shall be considered to be used as refurbished phones or rental phones where applicable.
Second, salvageable components shall be detached for reuse.
Third, processes such as metals extraction shall be performed using environmentally friendly methods.
Regarding the Galaxy Note 7 devices as refurbished phones or rental phones, applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly.
For remaining Galaxy Note 7 devices, components such as semiconductors and camera modules shall be detached by companies specializing in such services and used for test sample production purposes.
Finally, for left over component recycling, Samsung shall first extract precious metals, such as copper, nickel, gold and silver by utilizing eco-friendly companies specializing in such processes.
As part of our ongoing commitment to recycling, Samsung also plans to join the EU’s R&D and test efforts to develop new eco-friendly processing methods.