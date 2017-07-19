Here are the Android apps Bixby can interact with at launch

Bixby is heading to Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ owners today, but many still want to know exactly what they can do with it. While Bixby supports all the standard things you’d expect from a digital assistant, its biggest selling point is direct integration with the operating system and the various apps on your phone.

Of course, as with anything else on Android that requires working directly with apps, Bixby needs developer support to hit every app on your phone. Ahead of launch day, Samsung has already worked with a handful of developers, Google included, to update their apps to work with Bixby. The full list follows.

If you ask me, that’s a pretty good list to kick things off. Of course, some popular options like Spotify are missing, but this covers the basics for most users. Over time, this list will no doubt expand, but right now you can post an update, compose an email, control your music, get navigation, and even call a car, leaving all the work to your assistant.

