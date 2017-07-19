What apps do you want to gain Bixby support? [Poll]

Today, several months after the Galaxy S8 and S8+ was debuted, Samsung finally released the full version of Bixby, which allows for voice interactions with the virtual assistant, in the United States. Along with it comes the ability to interact with some, but not all, of your favorite applications.

Currently, there are 13 third-party applications that work with Bixby. What others apps do you want to gain Bixby support?

Bixby, if you didn’t already know, is very much like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can ask it questions and get answers from the internet, control aspects of your device, or even have it send a text message for you. The difference is that Bixby was made exclusively for Samsung hardware and meant to also help users interact with their devices on a deeper level.

For example, instead of just asking Google Assistant to open the Uber app and then have you order a car, Bixby will be able to directly work with the Uber app and get you a car, all without you doing any of the hard work.

The 13 third-party applications that currently work with Bixby are as follows:

So, what applications do you use and want to see gain Bixby support? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

