Firefox Focus updated with support for full-screen video, downloads, more

Mozilla brought its privacy-centric web browser called Focus to Android last month, and in less than 30 days, the application has already been downloaded over one million times. To celebrate, Focus is being updated to include three new features that users have been asking for. These include the ability to watch videos in full-screen, download content from the web, and more actions from the app’s notifications…

Focus is all about giving users back their privacy when surfing the web. The web browser also focuses on being fast and smooth. It does all of this by blocking ads, removing the ability to have multiple tabs open, and erasing all of your browser history when you’re done using the application.

Firefox Focus’ latest update, rolling out shortly, will introduce the following new features:

Full-Screen Videos: Your comments let us know that this was a top priority. We understand that if you’re going to watch videos on your phone, it’s only worth it if you can expand to the full size of your cell phone screen. We added support for most video sites with YouTube being the notable exception. YouTube support is dependent on a bug fix from Google and we will roll it out as soon as this is fixed.

We use our mobile phones for entertainment – whether it’s listening to music, playing games, reading an ebook, or doing work. And for some, it requires downloading a file. We updated the Firefox Focus app to support files of all kind. Updated Notification Actions: No longer solely for reminders to erase your history, Notifications now features a shortcut to open Firefox Focus. Finally, a quick and easy way to access private browsing.

You can download the browser from the Google Play Store for free if you’re interested in trying out Firefox Focus. Stay tuned as Firefox says that they will be adding more new features in the coming months.

