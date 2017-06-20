Firefox brings its ‘Focus’ browser to Android, features data protection & ad blocking

Mozilla, a non-profit foundation that created the Firefox web browser, created a new mobile browser for iOS devices that allowed users to anonymously browse the world wide web. Today, Mozilla is finally bringing Firefox Focus to Android, introducing three new features to make the browser even more useful for users…

Firefox Focus is a visually simplified browser that doesn’t feature tabs and blocks ad trackers to create a more pleasant internet surfing experience. Additionally, there is a floating action button that allows you to quickly clear your browser history once you are done using the browser.

With the transition to Android from iOS, Firefox Focus has added the following new features:

Ad tracker counter – For the curious, there’s a counter to list the number of ads that are blocked per site while using the app.

Disable tracker blocker – For sites that are not loading correctly, you can disable the tracker blocker to quickly take care of it and get back to where you’ve left off.

Notification reminder – When Focus is running in the background, we’ll remind you through a notification and you can easily tap to erase your browsing history.

If you’re interested in trying out Firefox Focus, you can download the browser from the Google Play Store for free.