Google Feed has a ‘Recent’ tab to help users locate past searches [Update]

Update: We are aware that Google began rolling out the “Recent” feature about three months ago. This post is to let users know that the Recent tab has been added directly into the new Google Feed.

Google’s new and improved Feed is still slowly making its way out to Android devices but those who do have it, have noticed a new “Recent” tab. Now, instead of scrolling through your never ending web history, this tab will help you locate a previous Google search and let you jump right back in where you left off…

When you first get the new Feed and open up the Recent tab, you will be greeted with an introduction to the section. These five cards, images of which are embedded below, walk you through everything the Recent tab can do.

First and foremost, there is the ability to recall old searches. The best part about this is, for example, say you did a Google search for banana bread several days ago and found the perfect receipt. Instead of scrolling through your web history and having to go through each web page that opened during that search, you can either relaunch the last page loaded during your search for the receipt or expand the search’s card to show previews of every site opened in chronological order.

That leads to the ability to dig further into past searches. Once you choose a search, you can tap on the blue icon located at the bottom of the card to expand it. With this, you can compare multiple items from that search at once. When you’re done, simply pinch the display, and the cards will combine back to the single search card.

The best part about the Recent tab is that if you don’t want to see any of your previous searches anymore, you can just swipe up on the card to remove it.

