The smaller ASUS ZenWatch 2 is now receiving Android Wear 2.0

Late last week, we reported that the ASUS ZenWatch 2 had started to receive the update to Android Wear 2.0. This came as great news considering the fact that it’s taken far too long for this software to arrive on ASUS’ lineup of wearables, but there was, unfortunately, a bit of a catch.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

While the ZenWatch 2 was technically starting to receive the update to Android Wear 2.0, this was only true for the 49mm model. Thankfully, it now appears that the smaller 45mm version of the ZenWatch 2 is finally getting some of that sweet Android Wear 2.0 love.

AW 2.0 will give the ZenWatch 2 an overhauled UI, access to the Google Assistant, and a ton of other features to play around with. ASUS did make good on its promise to get this software out to all of its ZenWatch hardware by August, but even so, it’s unfortunate that some watches are just now receiving the 2.0 update nearly seven months after its initial debut.

The OTA update for Android Wear 2.0 on the ZenWatch 2 is rolling out now, so be sure to hop into your watch’s settings to see if if it’s landing on your model yet. Keep in mind you’ll need a charged battery and a connected Android smartphone to download the update.