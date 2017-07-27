Motorola’s Moto X4 will reportedly sell for around $409 for the 32GB model

Motorola is expected to release the fourth generation Moto X sometime soon, and while some were expecting to get official details on the phone at Motorola’s New York event earlier this week, that never happened. We likely aren’t too much further from an announcement from the company, but until then, notable leaker Roland Quandt has some details on pricing for the X4 to hold us over.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

According to Quandt, the 32GB version of the Moto X4 will cost 350 Euro in the eastern part of Europe. Here in the States, that translates to $409.03 USD. The 2015 Moto X Pure Edition (the last Moto X phone to be released) had a starting price tag of $399 in the US, so Motorola’s pricing for the X4 isn’t that far off from what we’ve previously seen from this series.

If the Moto X4 does in fact sell for around $400 or so in the States, the phone will offer a pretty respectable specs-to-price ratio. According to previous leaks, the X4 will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3,000 mAh battery, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a metal design that looks like the Moto G5 Plus and Moto Z2 Force had a lovechild. We’ve also seen that the X4 will come with 4GB of RAM, but this is expected to be on the 64GB variant. Motorola has been known to adjust RAM amount based on storage size, so it’s possible that the 32GB X4 will have a smaller 3GB of RAM.

Even if that’s the case, the X4 still looks like it’ll be bringing a lot to the table for not a ton of cash. It may be a big departure from what the Moto X series initially set out to do, but on that point, I digress.