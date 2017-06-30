Moto X4 will reportedly be the ‘mid-tier’ Project Fi-compatible phone, coming Q4 2017

In an interesting tweet yesterday, Project Fi confirmed that a mid-tier phone coming later this year would support the Google MVNO service. Back in April, we reported on this and noted that the launch device in question could be a 2017 Moto X. VentureBeat is now corroborating this information and providing a more precise release date.

Nintendo Switch

The Moto X4 has been rumored for several months now and matches the “mid-tier price” described in yesterday’s tweet. Lenovo opted out of releasing a new phone in the X lineup last year in favor of focusing on the flagship Moto Z. However, recent leaks point to Motorola resurrecting the device for 2017.

Possible specs include a 1920 x 1080 5.2-inch display powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. One leak reveals what Lenovo is calling a “SmartCam” dual-lens setup, as well as a large 3,800 mAh battery with Turbo Charging and IP68 water and dust proofing.

Design-wise, the Moto X4 should not deviate too much form the current Moto Z lineup. It will sport a noticeable chin and oblong fingerprint sensor up front with 3D Glass and a metal rear.

We noted in our original report that this device could come in around a $300-$400 price point, with VentureBeat now suggesting a Q4 launch for the Project Fi Moto X4.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!