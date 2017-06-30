Moto X4 will reportedly be the ‘mid-tier’ Project Fi-compatible phone, coming Q4 2017

- Jun. 30th 2017 11:12 am PT

View Comments

In an interesting tweet yesterday, Project Fi confirmed that a mid-tier phone coming later this year would support the Google MVNO service. Back in April, we reported on this and noted that the launch device in question could be a 2017 Moto X. VentureBeat is now corroborating this information and providing a more precise release date.

Nintendo Switch

The Moto X4 has been rumored for several months now and matches the “mid-tier price” described in yesterday’s tweet. Lenovo opted out of releasing a new phone in the X lineup last year in favor of focusing on the flagship Moto Z. However, recent leaks point to Motorola resurrecting the device for 2017.

Possible specs include a 1920 x 1080 5.2-inch display powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. One leak reveals what Lenovo is calling a “SmartCam” dual-lens setup, as well as a large 3,800 mAh battery with Turbo Charging and IP68 water and dust proofing.

Design-wise, the Moto X4 should not deviate too much form the current Moto Z lineup. It will sport a noticeable chin and oblong fingerprint sensor up front with 3D Glass and a metal rear.

We noted in our original report that this device could come in around a $300-$400 price point, with VentureBeat now suggesting a Q4 launch for the Project Fi Moto X4.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!

Guides

Project Fi

Project Fi
Moto X4

Moto X4

About the Author

Abner Li's favorite gear

Fitbit Charge 2

Fitbit Charge 2
Breath of the Wild

Breath of the Wild