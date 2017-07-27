Would you use Samsung Pay on your non-Samsung smartphone? [Poll]

It was reported earlier today that Samsung is working to bring its contactless mobile payment solution to non-Samsung smartphones. While the NFC aspects of the app could easily be used by other devices, the company would need to find a way to feasibly bring its MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) technology to other handsets.

If Samsung found a way to bring Samsung Pay and all of its features to other smartphones, would you use it?

Samsung Pay, just like Android Pay, Apple Pay, and other mobile wallets, is capable of holding gift cards as well as making contactless payments using NFC. The biggest difference and advantage Samsung has over its competition is the ability to make contactless payments on older terminals that only support the magnetic strips found on physical credit and debit cards.

To accomplish this, Samsung is reportedly working on either getting other OEMs to build MST into its smartphones or making cases for other devices that have the technology built-in. Either way, this is expected to be an expensive hurdle for Samsung to overcome if it wants the Samsung Pay app on other smartphones.

So, would you use Samsung Pay on your non-Samsung smartphone? Does the company’s MST technology and functionality interest you? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

