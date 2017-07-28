Action Launcher updated with Google Feed integration and Android O features

Action Launcher is one of our favorite options for customizing the Android homescreen, and today, it’s getting a massive update that brings some highly requested features to all. With version 26 of Action Launcher, developer Chris Lacy introduces support for Google’s Feed (formerly known as Google Now) without root, as well as the addition of several features pulled out of Android O.

Starting with Google Feed, this update enables the ability to access Google’s left-swipe information feed without root. Action Launcher has supported the integration for a while, but now in the steps of Nova, it can be enabled on any phone. A simple install of the Action Launcher Google Plugin app enables it, although you’ll have to sideload that. Most users will notice that, for now, Feed’s new UI isn’t present, but it will likely arrive in the future.

Along with that, Action Launcher v26 adds support for several big features from Android O. That includes the new App Shortcuts-style found in the developer previews, as well as full support for Notification Dots. Thanks to that, Unread Counts now support any application that has a currently unopened notification. Lacy has also added options to limit Dots on an app-by-app basis.

Some of these new features will require buying the pro version of the app (which you should absolutely do), but Action Launcher itself is free to download on Google Play. If you already have it installed, v26 is rolling out now.