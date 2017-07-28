Action Launcher updated with Google Feed integration and Android O features

Action Launcher is one of our favorite options for customizing the Android homescreen, and today, it’s getting a massive update that brings some highly requested features to all. With version 26 of Action Launcher, developer Chris Lacy introduces support for Google’s Feed (formerly known as Google Now) without root, as well as the addition of several features pulled out of Android O.
Starting with Google Feed, this update enables the ability to access Google’s left-swipe information feed without root. Action Launcher has supported the integration for a while, but now in the steps of Nova, it can be enabled on any phone. A simple install of the Action Launcher Google Plugin app enables it, although you’ll have to sideload that. Most users will notice that, for now, Feed’s new UI isn’t present, but it will likely arrive in the future.
Along with that, Action Launcher v26 adds support for several big features from Android O. That includes the new App Shortcuts-style found in the developer previews, as well as full support for Notification Dots. Thanks to that, Unread Counts now support any application that has a currently unopened notification. Lacy has also added options to limit Dots on an app-by-app basis.
Some of these new features will require buying the pro version of the app (which you should absolutely do), but Action Launcher itself is free to download on Google Play. If you already have it installed, v26 is rolling out now.
- NEW: Google Now integration for all! Requires installation of the Action Launcher Google Plugin application.
- NEW: Full Notification Dots support!
- NEW: Long-pressing an shortcut will display a preview of app’s notifications and allow notifications to be dismissed ala Android O. Available when using either Notification Dots or Unread Count.
- NEW: Unread Count support extended to all apps that have a current notification.
- NEW: Android O style App Shortcuts panel.
- NEW: Allow granular control as to which apps display Notification Dots/Unread Count.
- NEW: Android O style widget picker, which displays all relevant widgets for a given shortcut.
- NEW: Directly engage Action Launcher’s Quickedit panel via a shortcut’s long-press popup UI.
- NEW: Dedicated “Icons & App Shortcuts” settings page, which is home to all icon related settings.
- NEW: When Google Pill widget is on the left screen edge and Google Now integration is enabled, display a tinted edge background as per Pixel Launcher.
- NEW: Option to adjust the scale of icon indicators.
- NEW: Revamped interface for selecting the apps that are hidden from app drawers.